Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

