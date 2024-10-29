PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,751 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

