PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,855 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $196.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.86 and its 200 day moving average is $168.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

