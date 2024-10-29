Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Insiders purchased a total of 49,435 shares of company stock valued at $440,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

AAV opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.05.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

