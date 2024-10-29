Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.200 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
