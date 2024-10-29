Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

