Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $197.11. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

