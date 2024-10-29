Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,315,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,712 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

