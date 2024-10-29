Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after buying an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,741,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,662,000 after buying an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,786,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corteva by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

