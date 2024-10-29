Enviri (NVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enviri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $813.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Enviri has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

