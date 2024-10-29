Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,948 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

