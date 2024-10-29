PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RA. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,390.91%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard acquired 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

