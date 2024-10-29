DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 227,033 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $678,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,036,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 74,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

