PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.