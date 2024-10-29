NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.