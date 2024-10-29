PFG Investments LLC Has $661,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,407,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

