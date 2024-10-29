PFG Investments LLC Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

