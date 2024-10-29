PFG Investments LLC Acquires 567 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

