State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 129,039 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.15% of Gates Industrial worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,726,000 after buying an additional 1,519,041 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. This trade represents a -200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.