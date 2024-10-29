Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.17 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

