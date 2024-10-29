Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

IRM stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 164.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 366.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

