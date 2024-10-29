Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 1,384.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $67.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

