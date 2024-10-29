Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $13,958,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

