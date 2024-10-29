Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

