Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

