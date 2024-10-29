Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.03. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

