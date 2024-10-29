State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,155 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 2,252.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 162,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

American International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIG opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

