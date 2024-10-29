Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,614,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $457.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.38 and a twelve month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

