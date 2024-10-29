Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $222.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.94 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

