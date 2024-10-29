Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

