DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,064 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $30,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 44,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 254,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $432,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

