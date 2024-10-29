Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

