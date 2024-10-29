Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 141.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 274,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.16 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.