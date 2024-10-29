Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.