DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

AMP opened at $513.30 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $311.11 and a one year high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

