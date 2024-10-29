Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.16.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.