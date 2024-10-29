14,048 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

