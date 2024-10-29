NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 94 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.72.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

