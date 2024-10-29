Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $872,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $247.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,506,778. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,715,706 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

