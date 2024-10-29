2,008 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 851,671 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

