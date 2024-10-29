Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

