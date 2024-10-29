Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

