Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.15 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

NYSE IEX opened at $204.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.82. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

