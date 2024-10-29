Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $234.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

