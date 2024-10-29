Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.