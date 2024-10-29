Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 223,100 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 223,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

