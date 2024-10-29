Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,563 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.