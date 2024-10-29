ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

