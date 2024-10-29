Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 249.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

