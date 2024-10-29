Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

